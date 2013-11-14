FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondadori renegotiates 570 mln euros of credit lines
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Mondadori renegotiates 570 mln euros of credit lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian book and magazines publisher Mondadori said on Thursday it had renegotiated 570 million euros ($764 million) of credit lines as part of the company’s restructuring and relaunch plan.

In a statement on its nine-month results, the company, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said the debt deal included waivers to convenants on its debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the years 2013 and 2014.

In a market that showed no signs of improvement, its nine-month revenues dropped 9.5 percent to 931.2 million euros dragged down by its domestic book and magazine businesses, while turnover from its international network rose 6.3 percent.

Mondadori confirmed its 2013 gross operating result would be “substantially lower” compared to last year. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

