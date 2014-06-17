FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mondadori approves private share sale to strengthen balance sheet
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 17, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mondadori approves private share sale to strengthen balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore said on Tuesday it had launched a private placement of shares to raise cash to strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its shareholder base.

The publisher, controlled and managed by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement it would offer institutional investors up to 29.9 million shares which included 15 million new shares from a capital increase.

It will also sell a further 14.9 million treasury shares, equal to 6.07 percent of capital, it said.

The final price of the new shares will be set at the end of the bookbuilding process.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.