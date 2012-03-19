FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mondadori scraps dividend, shares down
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

Mondadori scraps dividend, shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s leading books and magazines publisher Mondadori scrapped its 2011 dividend after saying conditions in its markets remained significantly negative, sending its shares sharply lower.

“There are currently no signs of turnaround that could significantly alter the trend, at least in the first half of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Its core earnings fell 7 percent to 130.4 million euros in 2011, hit by costs to develop its digital business and a recession-driven drop in advertising sales.

Mondadori said net profit rose 17.8 percent to 49.6 million euros from 2010 when it was hit by tax charges.

The 105-years old company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it proposed to devolve the entire amount of profits to extraordinary reserves.

Shares in Mondadori were down 3.6 percent at 1.44 euros. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.