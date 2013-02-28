FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian publisher Mondadori's CEO quits, replaced by Mauri
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 28, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

Italian publisher Mondadori's CEO quits, replaced by Mauri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori said on Thursday its chief executive Maurizio Costa will step down and will be replaced by Ernesto Mauri, who was promoted to improve revenue at the group’s magazine unit in a management shakeup in November.

The 105-year old company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was forced to scrap its dividend last year as it struggled to cope with shrinking advertising revenue.

Mondadori’s Chairwoman Marina Berlusconi intends to make the management change on March 20, the publisher said in a statement. Costa will become vice-chairman of Fininvest, the unlisted Berlusconi family holding company.

It said in November it sees lower profitability in 2012 after posting a 63.5 percent drop in nine-month net profits.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.