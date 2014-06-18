FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondadori raises 31.7 mln euros in share sale
June 18, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Mondadori raises 31.7 mln euros in share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori has raised 31.7 million euros ($43.2 million) in a placement of shares to institutional investors, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mondadori, which is controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, sold 29.9 million shares through an accelerated bookbuilding at 1.06 euros a piece, an 8 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

Traders had earlier told Reuters Mondadori was seen offering the shares at that price.

By 0717 GMT, the stock was down 8 percent at 1.06 euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

