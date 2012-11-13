FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Mondadori sees lower profitability in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting sales figure in third paragraph to 1.03 billion euros)

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian books and magazines publisher Mondadori confirmed expectations of lower profitability in 2012 after posting a 63.5 percent drop in nine-month net profits.

The company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said net profit in the period was 16.1 million euros ($20.5 million).

Nine-month sales fell 7.5 percent to 1.03 billion euros, dragged down by its Italian magazines business.

Its French magazines unit saw a 9.6 percent rise in revenues.

Earlier in November, the group named insider Ernesto Mauri as head of its magazines unit and sold its stake in its Spanish book joint venture with Bertelsmann, making a 2.8 million-euro capital gain.

Shares in Mondadori were down 2.5 percent by 1346 GMT. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

