FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mondadori swings to net loss of 15.3 mln euros in Q1
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mondadori swings to net loss of 15.3 mln euros in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori said on Tuesday it swung to a net loss of 15.3 million euros ($19.9 million) in the first quarter, hit by the recession in Italy and a deteriorating economic environment in France.

In a statement the company, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had extended its cost cutting plans targeting savings of 100 million euros by 2015.

It confirmed profitability is expected to be lower in 2013 than last year.

Net debt rose to 310.6 million euros at the end of March from 268 million euros at the end of December.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.