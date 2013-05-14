Mondadori swings to net loss of 15.3 mln euros in Q1

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori said on Tuesday it swung to a net loss of 15.3 million euros ($19.9 million) in the first quarter, hit by the recession in Italy and a deteriorating economic environment in France.

In a statement the company, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had extended its cost cutting plans targeting savings of 100 million euros by 2015.

It confirmed profitability is expected to be lower in 2013 than last year.

Net debt rose to 310.6 million euros at the end of March from 268 million euros at the end of December.