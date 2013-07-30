FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondadori sees possible rise in H2 operating profit
July 30, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

Mondadori sees possible rise in H2 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian book and magazine publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday it expected a second-half gross operating profit in-line or even higher compared to a year ago, although the full-year 2013 results will be lower.

The company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in the first half it swung to a net loss of 27.1 million euros ($35.9 million) from a profit of 7.5 million euros, hit by an ongoing recession in Italy.

Gross operating loss was 5.3 million euros in the period, compared with a profit of 36 million euros a year ago, as revenues declined 9.4 percent, it said in a statement.

Mondadori also said it had already singled out 76 million euros of cost savings out of 100 million euros targeted by 2015. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)

