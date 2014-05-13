FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondadori says net loss more than halved in Q1
May 13, 2014

Mondadori says net loss more than halved in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss more than halved to 6.4 million euros ($8.8 million) from 15.3 million euros helped by cost-cutting measures.

Core earnings (EBITDA) stood at 5.6 million euros, against an loss of 4.6 million euros a year ago, while revenues fell 8.3 percent to 268.3 million euros, it said in a statement.

The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, also reaffirmed expectations of a strong improvement in 2014 profitability.

$1 = 0.7270 Euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
