Mondadori H1 net loss narrows, sees FY core profit above 2012
July 31, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mondadori H1 net loss narrows, sees FY core profit above 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori said its first-half net loss sharply narrowed to 11 million euros as cost cuts offset shrinking revenues, and confirmed its forecast of a higher core profit in the full year compared to 2012.

The company, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said sales fell 10 percent in the first half to 549 million euros ($735 million).

The net loss however narrowed from 27 million euros in the first six months of 2013.

The group said 70 million euros in cost cuts and actions taken on its products had led to higher-than-expected operating results in the period.

First-half operating profit was 3.6 million euros compared to a loss of 17.7 million euros a year earlier.($1 = 0.7472 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
