November 13, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mondadori says 9-month net loss 7.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori said on Thursday its nine-month net loss narrowed to 7.5 million euros ($9.4 million) as it swung to a net profit in the three months to September after seven negative quarters.

The company, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said sales were down 4.9 percent in to 859.6 million euros.

On the back of cost cutting and a restructuring of its business, the company confirmed its forecast of higher full year core earnings compared with 2012. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

