a year ago
Mondelez to buy Cadbury biscuits licence from Burton's
August 12, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Mondelez to buy Cadbury biscuits licence from Burton's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cadbury chocolate owner Mondelez International is to buy the licence to sell Cadbury branded biscuits around the world from Burton's Biscuit Co, the U.S. company said on Friday.

"The transaction will help us to unify and expand our global Cadbury biscuits portfolio in key markets and enable us to explore delicious new products by using the best of our chocolate and biscuit innovation platforms," said Hubert Weber, head of Mondelez Europe.

Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alexander Smith)

