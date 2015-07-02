Mondelez in talks with multiple parties to sell Carte Noire

July 2 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc said it was in talks with multiple parties for the sale of French coffee brand Carte Noire to address European antitrust concerns as it closed a deal with D.E Master Blenders to create the world’s biggest standalone coffee company.

The European Commission approved the Jacobs Douwe Egberts joint venture in May on a condition that Mondelez must sell its Carte Noire business and DEMB sell its Merrild business across the European Economic Area.

Italian coffee company Lavazza, which had exclusive rights to buy Carte Noire, agreed last month to buy DEMB’s Merrild instead.

Lavazza could drop the ball on Carte Noire, said to be valued around 1 billion euros, a source told Reuters last week.

Mondelez spokeswoman Valerie Moens said Mondelez was no longer in exclusive discussions with Lavazza.

Mondelez said its entire French coffee portfolio except Carte Noire was part of the Netherlands-based joint venture. The French business was not part of the original agreement, though DEMB’s parent Acorn Holdings B.V. had made a binding offer for that business.

The company put up Carte Noire for sale after its offer to sell two of its other French brands - L‘Or and Grand Mere - to Lavazza failed to soothe competition concerns.

Following the close of the deal with DEMB, Mondelez received 3.8 billion euros ($4.21 billion) in cash and a 44 percent interest in the joint venture. Acorn Holdings will own the rest, the companies said.

The cash and equity paid to Mondelez was reduced from the previous estimate of 4 billion euros and a 49 percent stake as the company retained its interest in a Korea-based joint venture, Dongsuh Foods Corp.

Mondelez’s shares, which have been climbing this week, touched a record high of $41.84 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru abd Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Don Sebastian)