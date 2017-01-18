CORRECTED-Mondelez to sell Vegemite brand to Bega Cheese

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Mondelez is based in Deerfield, Illinois, not New Jersey)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).

Deerfield, Illinois-based Mondelez said it will also sell other products that use the Kraft brand under license to Bega Cheese under the agreement. ($1 = A$1.33) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)