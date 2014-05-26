FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pork DNA found in two chocolate products of Cadbury Malaysia -report
May 26, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pork DNA found in two chocolate products of Cadbury Malaysia -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Cadbury Malaysia, a part of Mondelez International Inc, on Monday recalled two chocolate products after they tested positive for traces of pork DNA, the Nikkei Asian Review website reported.

The traces were found during a periodic check for non-halal ingredients in food products by the Ministry of Health, which on Saturday said two of three samples of the company’s products contained pork traces, the website said.

The two products, Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut and Cadbury Dairy Milk Roast Almond, were readily available in stores throughout the country, Nikkei said.

Cadbury Malaysia, like most food makers in the country where Muslims make up more than 60 percent of the population, has all of its products certified halal to conform with Islam’s dietary restrictions, one of which is a prohibition on pork.

The company said it was undertaking a full review of its supply chain to ensure halal standards, according to the report, and the Malaysian government said it will conduct inspection of all Cadbury Malaysia’s products.

Cadbury Malaysia was not immediately available to comment on the Nikkei report. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)

