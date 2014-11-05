FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mondelez raises full-year outlook despite decline in profit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mondelez raises full-year outlook despite decline in profit

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year forecast Wednesday even as the biscuit and candy maker said its quarterly profit fell 11 percent on weak sales in Europe.

Net income totaled $899 million, or 53 cents a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.01 billion, or 56 cents a share.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate raised its full-year 2014 guidance for earnings per share to $1.82 to $1.87, when adjusted for items like currency. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.