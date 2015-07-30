FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mondelez reports lower revenue as strong dollar weighs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mondelez reports lower revenue as strong dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc reported its seventh straight quarter of lower net revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling sales in Europe, its biggest market.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $406 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $622 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 9.2 percent to $7.66 billion from a year earlier.

The company also increased its share buyback plan by $6 billion to $13.7 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.