Cadbury maker Mondelez's net revenue falls 18 pct
October 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Cadbury maker Mondelez's net revenue falls 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower sales in Europe, its largest market.

The company’s net revenue fell to $6.85 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.34 billion a year earlier. Revenue fell for the eighth straight quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.26 billion, or $4.46 per share, from $899 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $7.12 billion gain on its coffee business divestitures. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

