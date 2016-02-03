FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cadbury maker Mondelez's 4th-qtr sales down 16.6 pct
February 3, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cadbury maker Mondelez's 4th-qtr sales down 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported a 16.6 percent fall in quarterly sales due to a strong dollar and the sale of a majority of its coffee business.

The company reported a loss of $729 million or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $500 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took a $778 million, or 48 cents per share, charge due to changes in the accounting of its Venezuelan operations.

Mondelez’s revenue fell to $7.36 billion from $8.83 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

