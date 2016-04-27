FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls less than expected
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc’s first-quarter net revenue fell slightly less than expected, as higher prices in certain markets helped offset the impact of a strong dollar.

The company’s net revenue fell 16.8 percent to $6.46 billion in the three months ended March 31, declining for the tenth quarter in a row.

Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $6.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $554 million, or 35 cents per share, from $324 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.