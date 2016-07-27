FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls for 11th straight quarter
July 27, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls for 11th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc's quarterly net revenue fell nearly 18 percent, the 11th straight quarter of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United States.

The company, which also makes Cadbury chocolates, said net revenue fell to $6.30 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $7.66 billion, a year earlier.

However, net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $464 million, or 29 cents per share, from $406 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last month, Mondelez offered to buy chocolate maker Hershey Co in a $23 billion cash-and-stock deal, an offer Hershey rejected. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

