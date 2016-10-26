FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue drops on Venezuela deconsolidation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue drops on Venezuela deconsolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, largely due to deconsolidation of its Venezuelan operations.

Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $548 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $7.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $6.8 billion pretax gain from the spinoff of the company's coffee operations into a joint venture with Dutch group D.E. Master Blenders. (reut.rs/2ez8Mld)

Net revenue fell for the 12th straight quarter to $6.4 billion from $6.85 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.