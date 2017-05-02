May 2 Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its cost-saving programs and stronger sales in Latin America.

Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $630 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $554 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents, topping analysts' average estimate of 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates maker said its net revenue fell to $6.41 billion from $6.46 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)