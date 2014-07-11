FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez to separate cheese, grocery business in Europe - Bloomberg
July 11, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mondelez to separate cheese, grocery business in Europe - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc is separating its European cheese and grocery business into a standalone entity in a move that could lead to a sale or spinoff, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

The creation of this unit, which has about $1.4 billion in sales, comes at a time when the company is shifting its focus to faster-growing snack brands, the source with knowledge of Mondelez's deliberations told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1kLXXr8)

Mondelez could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
