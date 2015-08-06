Ackman takes $5.5 bln stake in Mondelez - WSJ

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bill Ackman has built a $5.5 billion stake in snacks company Mondelez International Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ackman is expected to reveal his stake, which amounts to about 7.5 percent including options and forward contracts, on Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HrXdBD)

Ackman believes the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies has to grow revenues faster and cut costs significantly or sell itself to a rival, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mondelez or Ackman for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)