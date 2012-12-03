FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mondelez exec Khosla to retire next year
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mondelez exec Khosla to retire next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc said on Monday that Sanjay Khosla, president of developing markets, will retire in the spring of 2013.

Khosla, 61, will continue to work with the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate through the end of the year as a consultant.

The move comes two months after Mondelez started trading as an independent snacks company following the spin-off of its North American grocery business into Kraft Foods Group Inc . Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said she and Khosla agreed that now was the right time for his retirement.

“Having built our developing markets business into the growth engine of the company and a critical part of our global portfolio, Sanjay and I have been discussing since last year the best time for him to retire to pursue his passions for teaching, writing and board work,” said Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.