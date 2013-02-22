Mondelez recalls belVita breakfast biscuits due to metal mesh

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mondelez Global LLC said it was recalling varieties of its belVita breakfast biscuits in the United States and Puerto Rico due to possible contamination with flexible metal mesh.

The company, a subsidiary of Mondelez International Inc on Thursday said the voluntary recall involves Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate varieties of the biscuits. Mondelez said in a statement that the recall was ordered after a third-party supplier notified it of mesh debris from a faulty screen at its facility.

The recalled products include 1.76 oz. packages of belVita chocolate breakfast biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03192 3, stamped “Best When Used By 21 Jan 13 - 29 Sep 13,” and 8.8 ounce packages of chocolate biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03194 7, Best When Used By 21 Jan 13 - 29 Sep 13. They also include 14.08 oz. packages of chocolate breakfast biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03163 3, Best When Used By 16 May 13 - 13 Sep 13.

Recalled apple cinnamon flavored biscuits include 1.76 oz. packages, Retail UPC 0 44000 02824 4, Best When Used By 8 Oct 12 - 2 Sep 13, and 8.8 oz. packages, Retail UPC 0 44000 02825 1, Best When Used By 8 Oct 12 - 2 Sep 13.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for additional information.