Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc : * CEO says it is taking longer to improve gum sales than expected * Exec says was slow to react to slowing gum sales in brazil * Exec says does not see huge cost increases next year * CEO says biscuits sales were hurt after it lowered its marketing * CEO says lost market share in Russia in coffee and chocolate as competitors

lowered prices * Exec says arbitration case with Starbucks Corp ended in August;

expects decision “some time”