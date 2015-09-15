FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez says no immediate plans to sell European cheese unit
September 15, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mondelez says no immediate plans to sell European cheese unit

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two months after Mondelez International separated its European cheese and spreads business into a standalone unit, a senior executive said on Tuesday a selloff is not on the cards for now, rebutting speculation of a divestment.

The maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies said last year it would create a separate unit for the business, which sells Philadelphia cream cheese and other grocery brands, sparking talk that the unit would eventually be sold.

“There were market rumours on that, like there are frequently. We currently have no intention,” Mondelez Europe’s president, Hubert Weber, told Reuters. “Of course, we’re always looking at the different parts of our portfolio, but there is no intent currently to change our approach to cheese and grocery.”

Weber said the cheese and grocery business had to be separated from Mondelez’s coffee business, which was just combined with that owned by D.E Master Blenders.

“We were looking at the question: should we integrate cheese and grocery with the snacking business, or handle it as a standalone business?”

Since snacks and grocery brands are often sold through different channels, the company decided to create a separate unit. Rival Kraft Heinz has been tipped by analysts as a possible suitor for the cheese business, or even possibly for Mondelez as a whole.

Mondelez’s European business saw revenue fall nearly 17 percent in the second quarter, as it raised prices on chocolates and coffee to offset higher cocoa and dairy costs.

Weber said results were showing a gradual improvement, as price gaps with competitors lessened, and the company hoped to see positive momentum continuing.

Weber said earlier that Mondelez had clear targets in Indonesia and selected countries in Latin America to ensure cocoa supply as major producers Ivory Coast and Ghana fall behind global demand. (Editing by Martinne Geller and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
