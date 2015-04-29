FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez quarterly revenue drops 10.2 pct, Europe weak again
April 29, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Mondelez quarterly revenue drops 10.2 pct, Europe weak again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc reported a 10.2 percent drop in quarterly net revenue as net revenue in Europe, its biggest market, fell for the third straight quarter.

Total revenue fell to $7.76 billion from $8.64 billion, falling for the sixth straight quarter.

Net income rose to $312 million, or 19 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $150 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

