BRIEF-Mondi signs extension of 750 mln euro revolving credit facility
#Credit Markets
July 14, 2014 / 8:28 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mondi signs extension of 750 mln euro revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Mondi Ltd :

* Mondi signs extension of its 750 million euro revolving credit facility

* Signing of an amendment and restatement agreement that extends maturity date of its existing 750 million euro revolving credit facility from 2016 to 2019 and reduces cost of funding

* Facility was self-arranged with existing 10 relationship banks

* Agreement includes an option to extend facility for an additional year at both first and second anniversary of agreement with each bank’s approval. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

