UPDATE 1-Mondi Q1 down y/y, sees volumes picking up

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South African papermaker Mondi on Thursday posted a drop in first-quarter underlying operating profit due to lower prices and volumes, but said demand for its products was picking up.

Mondi, also listed in London, said first-quarter underlying operating profit fell to 120 million euros ($157.82 million), compared with 179 million in the same period last year.

“During the first quarter we have seen the price momentum starting to build,” said Chief Executive David Hathorn, adding volumes and prices seemed to have bottomed out.

“All plants are up and running, so the second quarter should have better volumes than the first quarter, and from a pricing point of view we have a positive price momentum with a variety of price increases going through,” he said.

For 2012, costs were not expected to rise dramatically above inflation, except for pulp and waste paper prices which have risen sharply, Hathorn said.

The global paper industry has slowly been recovering from a slump triggered by weak demand and over capacity.

Mondi, with operations across 28 countries, has been targeting fast-growing markets in eastern Europe and is seen as a safer bet than some of its western European rivals, which battle with high-cost assets.

Hathorn said there were no plans to shut mills or cut capacity at this time adding Mondi was reviewing a number of acquisition opportunities.

Mondi is concluding an acquisition of shares in its Polish unit Mondi Swiecie it does not yet own and Hathorn said delisting of the unit should be concluded within a month.

Shares in the company, which are up 25 percent so far this year, were down 0.86 percent at 70.52 rand by 0739 GMT compared with a flat JSE Top-40 index of blue-chip companies.