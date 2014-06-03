FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondi to buy Graphic Packaging's bags, kraft paper business for $105 mln
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Mondi to buy Graphic Packaging's bags, kraft paper business for $105 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging firm Mondi said on Tuesday it will buy the U.S. bags and kraft paper business of Graphic Packaging International for $105 million as it seeks to grow its presence in the world’s largest economy.

Mondi, a South African company also listed in London , said the acquisition will be on a debt and cash-free basis and would be funded from its existing resources.

“The combination of the business with Mondi’s existing network will create a leading bags player in North America and expand the group’s growing global footprint in this market,” chief executive David Hathorn said in a statement.

Kraft paper refers to a type of paper often used in packaging.

Graphic Packaging International is a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
