FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Mondi opens lower on Nordenia deal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 11, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Mondi opens lower on Nordenia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares of South Africa’s Mondi Ltd fell more than 3 percent at the start of trade on Wednesday, before recouping losses, after the South African paper maker said it would buy German firm Nordenia International in a $782 million deal.

Mondi said it will pay 240 million euros in cash and take on Nordenia’s 398 million euros worth of debt, valuing the entire deal at 638 million euros ($783 million).

Shares of Mondi were down 0.9 percent at 70.68 rand, at 0714 GMT, after earlier falling more than 3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.