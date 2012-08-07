UPDATE 1-Mondi's first-half earnings down, dividend up

* Diluted headline EPS down 21 pct to 30.8 euro cts

* Says demand in European markets remain weak

* Interim dividend up 8 pct to 8.9 euro cents

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African paper maker Mondi posted 21 percent drop in first-half earnings on Tuesday and cautioned of continued weak demand in Europe which lagged that of emerging markets.

Mondi, which is also listed in London, said diluted headline earnings per share for the six months to end-June totalled 30.8 euro cents from 38.9 euro cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings is the key measure of profitability in South Africa and strips out certain one-off and non-trading items.

Mondi, mainly involved in the manufacture of packaging paper, said underlying operating profit fell to 269 million euros from 354 million euros in the same period last year.

The company said the macroeconomic environment remained a concern, with demand remaining soft in certain western European markets.

“Demand in a number of the emerging markets to which the group is exposed remains firm,” chief executive David Hathorn said in a statement.

As the paper industry is slowly recovering from a slump triggered by a sour global economy and over capacity, Mondi, like its rivals, has been on a push to diversify.

The company has presence across 28 countries worldwide with key operations located in South Africa, central Europe, Russia.

Mondi said last month it would buy German packaging firm Nordenia International from Oaktree Capital, in a $782 million deal that will give the company a bigger presence in consumer packaging.

The group declared an interim dividend of 8.9 euro cents per share, up 8 percent from last year.

Mondi shares have gained nearly 25 percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent rise in the Johannesburg’s All-share Index.