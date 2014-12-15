BRIEF-Mondo tv signs new license agreement with PT Spectrum Film

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Signs a new license agreement with PT Spectrum Film for broadcasting on free-to-air tv channels in Indonesia and Sri-Lanka

* The license signed for five years and it grants broadcast rights for an unlimited number of runs

* The license is for broadcasting of the new series co-produced by Mondo TV with Giochi Preziosi SpA, Atomicron and the second season of Dinofroz, which are currently under production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)