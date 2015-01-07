FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mondo TV unit signs co-production deal with Aurora World Corporation
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 7, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV unit signs co-production deal with Aurora World Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv SpA :

* Mondo TV Suisse S.A., a member of Mondo TV Group, executes new co-production agreement with Aurora World Corporation

* Co-production relates to fourth season of an animated TV series based on Yoohoo and Friends toy property

* The agreement sets around 50 percent participation by Aurora to production and sharing by two parties revenues deriving from the exploitation of series in all distribution channels

* Says series will be composed of 26 episodes about 11 minutes each, in 3D CGI, and is targeted for its debut at MipTV in Cannes on April 2015 for the launch of its distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.