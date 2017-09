Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Nada Anime, a Taiwanese studio, framework agreement for its engagement in supply of pre-production services to company

* Nada Anime will realize preparatory designs to be used as models for animation of some series produced by Mondo TV

* The framework agreement will have a three years duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)