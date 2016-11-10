UPDATE 1-Czech bank Moneta sets higher dividend plan, shares rise

(Adds more on dividend policy, Q3 results, shares)

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank on Thursday set a higher than expected dividend outlook, pledging to pay out at least all its net profit from 2016 and the coming years as earnings came in stronger than expected.

The Czech bank made its debut on the Prague stock market in May after owner General Electric sold a majority stake as part of a global shift away from financial activities.

The bank had said during its initial public offer that it planned dividends of at least 70 percent of net profit. On Thursday, it said it would pay out 100-110 percent of net profit for 2016 and "the years to come".

The dividend outlook boosted its shares, which were up 2 percent in early trading. Analysts said the expected dividend could mean a yield of around 10 percent, more than twice that of Prague-listed lender Komercni Banka.

"Because we have better-than-expected results, and this situation will continue, at least into the fourth quarter, we decided to communicate the dividend policy now so that it is comprehensible," Chief Executive Tomas Spurny told Reuters in a telephone interview following publication of the bank's earnings.

The bank is a potential candidate to join MSCI's Czech country index this month, after GE sold down its stake to 18 percent, giving Moneta a large free float. This will open the bank up to a new pool of investors.

The bank reported a slight drop in third-quarter net profit to 909 million crowns ($36.76 million), below the average estimate of 963 million in a Reuters poll.

But Spurny said some elements of the bank's earnings were exceeding its expectations, such as a drop in expenses year-to-date and the bank has expanded its balance sheet.

Lending grew 1.2 percent, but banking revenue dropped 12.1 percent.

Spurny said he expected revenue to stabilise in the medium-term.

Czech banks have been relatively unscathed by global and European crises that have hurt rivals but are facing near-zero interest rates in the country which are eating into margins.

Moneta is the country's sixth-largest bank. Its assets increased to 145.8 billion crowns as of the end of September from 140 billion at the end of 2015.

Its shares have gained 20 percent since the IPO and on Thursday they were just off a record high of 89.1 crowns.