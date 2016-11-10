FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Czech lender Moneta sees better than planned results into Q4 -CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 10 months ago

Czech lender Moneta sees better than planned results into Q4 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank expects its results to be stronger than it had earlier expected going into at least the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said on Thursday after the bank announced it would pay out all its 2016 profit in dividend.

The bank reported a slight drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday but Spurny said the bank cut expenses and increased its balance sheet more than expected.

Moneta announced on Thursday it would pay 100-110 percent of 2016 net profit in dividend. It had said earlier this year during an initial public offering of shares that it planned to pay at least 70 percent of profit as dividends.

"Because we have better-than-expected results, and this situation will last further, at least into the fourth quarter, we decided to communicate the dividend policy now so that is comprehensible," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

He added he expected banking revenue to stabilise in the medium-term horizon. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.