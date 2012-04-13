FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More Americans freezing than sleeping on assets-poll
April 13, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

More Americans freezing than sleeping on assets-poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Forget the mattress, a quarter of Americans who keep money in their homes are hiding it in their freezers, according to a new survey.

The Marist poll showed that 27 percent of Americans preferred to literally freeze their assets, compared to 11 percent who chose to sleep on their savings.

“One in ten -- 10 percent -- buries their dough in the cookie jar while nine percent leave their loot in some other household location,” Marist said in a statement.

Nineteen percent “sock” their cash away and 17 percent said there was no good location in the home to safely hide their saving.

But in every region of the country and among both sexes and all age groups the freezer was the top hiding place.

Marist questioned 1,080 adults across the country in the telephone poll. (Editing by Paul Casciato)

