FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US risk council discussed fund designation at closed meeting
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

US risk council discussed fund designation at closed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. risk council discussed potentially using its powers under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to impose more regulatory oversight on money market funds during a closed door session Thursday, a Treasury spokeswoman said.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council has already issued a proposed framework outlining potential new regulations for the industry to prevent a run on the funds.

The council has said it prefers for the Securities and Exchange Commission to tackle the issue directly. But the panel could take action on its own if the SEC failed to come to a consensus.

If the FSOC ever did decide to designate a money market fund, sponsor or adviser as systemically important, it would translate into enhanced supervision by the Federal Reserve and potential capital requirements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.