YOUR MONEY-What do breadwinning women want? More help, less stress
August 20, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

YOUR MONEY-What do breadwinning women want? More help, less stress

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
    By Lauren Young
    NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Women are the breadwinners in
four out of 10 American families, and nearly 95 percent of women
will be their family's primary financial decision maker at some
point in their lives.
    But with this added financial responsibility comes
tremendous stress, according to a new study of breadwinning
women from the Family Wealth Advisors Council, a national
network of independent wealth management firms.
    The group's survey of more than 1,000 working women finds
that women are spread too thin when it comes to their familial
and financial duties.
    Reuters spoke to Heather Ettinger, a managing partner of
Fairport Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio, and co-author of
the study, about the critical issues facing women breadwinners.
    
    Q. What impact does the role of breadwinner have on women?
    A. Sadly, it's a role of stress, stress, stress. She is
caring for her kids, maybe her parents and even kids in the next
generation. In fact, 40 percent of the women surveyed
acknowledge that they feel pressure from family and friends to
downplay their breadwinner status, and 28 percent of married or
committed women reported that their parents actually disapprove
of their breadwinner role.

    Q. How is this stress affecting her finances?
    A. It's not that the women don't want to be in control, they
just don't have time. Women are taking on 75 percent of all
family financial planning, and, in some cases, they are assuming
as much as 90 percent of the responsibility for charitable
giving, paying for college, retirement planning and overall
saving. 
    But there is a gap in the advisory services available: 35
percent of these women have no financial adviser. When they do
work with a financial adviser, they say they are not satisfied
with the experience. 
    Meanwhile, 62 percent of women say they are leaving money on
the table in terms of getting their financial house in order and
taking advantage of a company's benefits.
    
    Q. What happens to breadwinning women in divorce?
    A. Sadly, most of them end up much worse financially than
they were. That's not necessarily different than most divorces
overall, but these women end up having to pay alimony and child
support. It creates a bigger stress emotionally, financially and
in terms of time.
    Divorced women are not only supporting themselves, but
members of their extended family as well. That might explain why
many of them report not being as knowledgeable as they would
like to be about their finances. What's interesting is that
divorced women in our study felt the least supported in
workplace. By contrast, the widows felt the most supported.
    
    Q. Are breadwinning women taking advantage of flexible work
situations?
    A. Nearly 85 percent of the women we surveyed said companies
are doing an excellent job of providing technology that gives
them the ability to be more flexible. That's really important,
but 46 percent of them are also saying: 'My employer is not
supporting my needs in terms of a work-life balance.' 
    When it comes to their jobs, they are some are getting more
leadership training and mentoring. But there is still a big gap
between: 'I'm going to help coach you in your career,' and 'I'm
going to make sure you are getting a defined career path.'
    There is an opportunity here for companies to really
differentiate themselves in terms of talent development as well
as attracting and retaining women.

 (Editing by Lauren Young, G Crosse)

