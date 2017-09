ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer finance unit of GE Capital, GE Money Bank, said on Wednesday it expected to price each share between 43 and 51 Swiss francs when it floats in the fourth quarter.

The pricing implies a total market capitalisation of 1.29 billion to 1.53 billion Swiss francs, GE Money Bank said.

The selling shareholder, GE Capital Swiss Funding AG, would offer up to 18,000,000 shares, the firm said.