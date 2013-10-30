FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cembra IPO priced at 51 Sfr a share, raising 918 mln Sfr
October 30, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Cembra IPO priced at 51 Sfr a share, raising 918 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cembra said on Wednesday it would sell its stock at 51 Swiss francs ($56.78) a share, raising 918 million francs in its initial public offering.

The offering for the consumer finance unit, formerly called GE Money Bank, was over-subscribed due to strong demand from international and Swiss institutional investors, as well as private Swiss ones, according to bankers. It values Cembra, which priced at the very top of a range of 43 to 51 franc, at more than 1.5 billion francs.

GE Capital, a subsidiary of General Electric, said it would sell 18 million shares, or 60 percent of Cembra.

General Electric has said it aims to shift its earnings mix to 70 percent industrial and 30 percent financial.

