U.S. money funds add euro zone debt in Feb-JPMorgan
March 9, 2012 / 4:07 PM / in 6 years

U.S. money funds add euro zone debt in Feb-JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money funds increased their holdings of euro zone bank securities in February, suggesting less fear of the euro zone debt crisis spiraling out of control, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released on Friday.

These ultra short-term funds, which are seen as alternatives to bank savings accounts, raised their euro zone bank holdings for a second straight month.

They added $30 billion in euro zone bank debt paper last month, bringing their euro zone debt holdings to $211 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

