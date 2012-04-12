FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money funds cut euro zone debt in March-JPMorgan
April 12, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

U.S. money funds cut euro zone debt in March-JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money funds lowered their holdings of euro zone bank securities in March after two months of increases, primarily due to quarter-end withdrawals, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released late Wednesday.

These ultra short-term investments, which are seen as alternatives to bank accounts, reduced their euro zone bank holdings by $20 billion in March to $191 billion.

In January and February, they raised their holdings in euro zone bank securities by a total of $57 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

