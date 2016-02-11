FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MoneyGram to pay $13 mln to end U.S. states' money transfer probe
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

MoneyGram to pay $13 mln to end U.S. states' money transfer probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc will pay $13 million to settle an investigation by U.S. states that focused on complaints from consumers who said that scam artists duped them into wiring funds to them through the money transfer service.

The settlement with attorneys general in 49 states and Washington, D.C., will provide for the return of funds to some MoneyGram consumers and also require the Dallas-based company to improve fraud detection measures, according to statements from attorneys general in Iowa and Idaho on Thursday.

A MoneyGram spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

