UPDATE 1-MoneyGram CFO resigns
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-MoneyGram CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* James Shields to step down as CFO

* Alex Holmes to be new CFO

March 21 (Reuters) - Payment services company MoneyGram International Inc said its chief financial officer James Shields has stepped down and has been replaced by Alexander Holmes, its vice president for corporate strategy and investor relations.

The company said Shields, who has been with MoneyGram for two years, will remain with it through May 15, 2012.

MoneyGram also said it expects its revenue to grow between 7 and 9 percent and its adjusted EBITDA to rise 9-11 percent in 2012, as it forecast last month.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company closed at $18.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

