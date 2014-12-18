U.S. sues former MoneyGram exec, seeks $1 million civil penalty

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities said on Thursday they had sued a former chief compliance officer of money-transfer firm MoneyGram International, seeking to collect a $1 million civil penalty from him for failing to stop fraudulent telemarketers from using the firm’s services.

The U.S. Departments of Justice and the Treasury said in a statement that under Thomas Haider, who left MoneyGram in 2008, the firm failed to put in place an effective anti-money laundering program and failed to file timely suspicious activity reports with law enforcement.

The government’s lawsuit also seeks to bar Haider from participating directly or indirectly in the affairs of any financial institution in the United States, according to the statement. (Reporting by David Ingram and Nate Raymond)